Bindiya Goswami was only 18 years old when she married her frequent co-star Vinod Mehra, but they divorced after four years of marriage. After separating from Vinod Mehra, Bindiya Goswami, in the year 1985, married JP Dutta.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 02:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This actress got married at 18, then fell in love with director 12 years older than her, Hema Malini's mother..
The actress we are talking about today attracted everyone with her innocent face and beautiful big eyes. She gave one musical hit after another and her picture appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine at the age of just 14. But despite crossing many professional milestones, this actress always remained in the news more for her personal life. Her father was a priest of Vallabh Sampraday and married 2 times in his lifetime. Her mother was a Catholic. She herself ran away from home and got married twice, once with a married actor and second with a film director 12 years older than her. We are talking about none other than Bindiya Goswami. 

Bindiya Goswami worked with many famous actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Naveen Nischal, and Rakesh Roshan. She was a successful actress of her time. However, Bindiya Goswami always attracted more attention to her personal life. 

Bindiya Goswami was only 18 years old when she married her frequent co-star Vinod Mehra, but they divorced after four years of marriage. After separating from Vinod Mehra, Bindiya Goswami, in the year 1985, married JP Dutta. They reportedly eloped as their families refused their decision to tie the knot. The main reason behind this was JP Dutta's age. Bindiya rebelled against her family for the second time and secretly got married. Bindiya Goswami and JP Dutta have a 12-year age gap between them. 

Bindiya Goswami gave up her acting career to marry director JP Dutta with whom she has two daughters, Nidhi and Siddhi.

For the unversed, Bindiya Goswami was discovered at a party at the age of 14 by superstar Hema Malini's mother who felt that Bindiya had a resemblance to Hema. She was the one who recommended Bindiya Goswami to film producers. Bindiya Goswami then made her Bollywood debut with Jeevan Jyoti opposite Vijay Arora.

Later in her career, Bindiya Goswami also got into designing costumes for actors like Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai for JP Dutta's films, such as Border (1997), Refugee (2000), LOC Kargil (2003), and Umrao Jaan (2007).

