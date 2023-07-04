This actress belongs to royal family, worked with superstars, failed to taste success in films, can you identify her?

This actress belongs to royal family, worked with superstars, failed to taste success in films

Millions of people in India are fans of Bollywood films and many among them want to know how famous popular Bollywood stars used to look in their childhood. There are many film stars who keep on sharing their childhood pictures on Instagram and now some childhood pictures of an actress is going viral on social media. The actress is 45-year-old Raima Sen but she still looks as gorgeous as any other Bollywood actress.



In one photo, Raima Sen can be seen standing in a green suit with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In another photo, she is sitting on the left of a man, while her sister Riya Sen, who is also an actress, is on the right. It is to be noted that Raima Sen’s mother and grandmother have also worked in Bollywood films. Raima Sen and Riya Sen also worked in several Bollywood films but they failed to taste success. Notably, Raima Sen and Riya Sen are from the royal family as their great-grandmother was a princess of Cooch Behar.

Raja Sayajirao Gaekwad of Baroda was the father of Raima's grandmother Ila Devi, who was the great-granddaughter of Indira Raje, the princess of Cooch Behar. Bollywood's beautiful actress Moon Moon Sen is Raima Sen’s mother and legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen is her maternal grandmother. Raima Sen made her debut with 'Godmother', which was released in 1999.



Raima Sen has acted in films like 'Parineeta', 'Daman', 'Honeymoon Travels Private Limited' and 'Eklavya'.Raima Sen has also worked in web series like 'Love Birds', 'Hello' and 'Mehmaan'. The actress is still unmarried.