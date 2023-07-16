Headlines

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

The actress who pays the highest tax in the entire Bollywood paid a whopping Rs 10 crores in the past, and it’s not Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Bollywood actors and actresses have a very high income, not just from their movies but through their multiple business ventures. Hence, they are also some of the highest taxpayers in the country. However, one actress stands out when it comes to paying taxes in the country.

Deepika Padukone is currently considered the highest taxpaying actress in Bollywood, as she paid a whopping Rs 10 crore in taxes in the FY 2016-2017, and has been paying a similar estimate since then, according to GQ India.

Meanwhile, no other actress has yet come close to paying Rs 10 crore in taxes. The second highest person on the list is Alia Bhatt, who is known to pay around Rs 5-6 crore in taxes every year.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was previously the highest taxpaying actress of Bollywood, paying over Rs 5 crore in taxes in the FY 2013-2014. However, she was soon beaten out by Deepika Padukone after the wide success of her new projects, as well as new business prospects.

Deepika Padukone has an estimated net worth of around Rs 500 crore, and earns Rs 40 crore per year, according to StockGro. Since 2018, the Pathaan actress has also increased her charges for movies. She currently charges around Rs 15-20 crore for movies and upwards of Rs 8 crore for endorsements.

Deepika’s most recent movie Pathaan, opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was a box office hit and ended up making Rs 1030 crore worldwide. Deepika’s whopping net worth and income make her the highest taxpaying actress in Bollywood.

While Deepika Padukone is at the top of the list of actresses, the highest taxpaying actor in Bollywood is Akshay Kumar, according to multiple media reports. According to reports, Akshay Kumar pays more than Rs 25 crore in taxes every year.

