This actress beats PM Narendra Modi on Instagram; she's not Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

Amid the blockbuster success of her latest release, this actress has now beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram.

This year, Shraddha Kapoor has shattered several box office records with her latest release, Stree 2. And now, the actress has even surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. As of Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor has surpassed PM Modi on Instagram.

The actress has 91.4 million followers, whereas the Prime Minster has 91.3 million followers. However, Modi remains the most-followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter) with over 101.2 million followers. Kapoor is now the third most-followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform, after cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra.

At 37, Shraddha has given the biggest hit of the year with horror-comedy Stree 2. The film has also become her career's biggest film. Despite its clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, the horror comedy Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office single-handedly. The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles. After three strong days at the box office, the film has seen record-breaking numbers on Sunday also.

Released in cinemas on August 15, Stree 2 grossed Rs 257 crores in India. Stree 2 is the fourth instalment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Stree and Bhediya were also directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in the sequel. Apart from Varun, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia are also seen making cameo appearances in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy. Akshay has been introduced as a Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe. Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3 are the planned films in this universe.

