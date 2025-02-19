This iconic actress ruled Bollywood for two decades, working alongside some of the biggest stars of the 60s and 70s, including Shammi Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar.

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan have often opened up about their struggles with family and financial hardships, but they rarely discuss their father Kamran Khan's first wife. The siblings are the children of Kamran and Menaka Irani. Farah and Sajid's early years were marked by severe financial challenges.

Sajid had revealed on Bigg Boss 16 that their father, Kamran Khan, passed away in poverty. Kamran, who initially worked as a stuntman, later transitioned into directing, but unfortunately, his career was not financially prosperous.

Farah and Sajid Khan are the children of Kamran Khan's second wife, Menaka Irani. Despite working in films, they faced a lot of financial struggles during their childhood. They often didn’t have enough money for food and had to live in a relative's house. Farah has talked about these tough times, but they haven’t said much about their father’s first wife.

Kamran Khan’s first wife, Ameeta, was Farah and Sajid’s stepmother. She was a popular actress in Bollywood during the 60s and 70s, working with big stars like Shammi Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar. Ameeta made her debut in the 1953 movie Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and later appeared in Munimji with Dev Anand.

Ameeta’s career took a major turn with the release of Shirin Farhad in 1956, which proved to be a game-changer for her. Her role in Tumsa Nahin Dekha, starring Shammi Kapoor, further boosted her career and took it to new heights. However, the success of Ghoonj Uthi Shehnai was largely credited to Rajendra Kumar, even though Ameeta had delivered a strong performance in the film. She also acted in movies like Rakhi and Mere Mehboob, but unfortunately, her career didn’t progress as expected after that.

After 1965, Ameeta began taking on supporting and negative roles in films. She appeared in a few such roles but eventually decided to stop doing them. Around this time, she married Kamran Khan and stepped away from the film industry. Her final appearance on screen was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Following that, Ameeta and Kamran Khan separated. Later, Kamran married Menaka Irani, who was the sister of Honey Irani.