This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors in the film industry today who charges Rs 15 crore per film and has a massive net worth of over Rs 550 crore. But, like all actors, despite massive success in Bollywood, when a film is abandoned midway or shelved before beginning, she too, goes through periods of sadness. A few years ago, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited magnum opus Inshallah. The film would have seen Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan collaborating on a project for the first time, but Inshallah was shelved unexpectedly, leaving fans heartbroken.

But, it wasn't only the fans who were disappointed. Alia Bhatt was deeply affected when Inshallah was shelved and she lost the opportunity to star with Salman Khan in a film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared how emotional Alia Bhatt got when she received the news of Inshallah’s cancellation.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted as saying, "I was doing Inshallah with her. Then it suddenly got shelved. She broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room. Then I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai. She said, 'From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to be playing the character (in Inshallah), I have come to Kamathipura. How do I do it? I don't know this character'. I said, 'Do you trust me, and do you know me?' Then I'll tap into that strong woman in you because I can see it in your eyes. I can see how strong how convinced you are of certain things that you do, I've understood your personality'."

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in 2022 and emerged as a major commercial success. It earned over Rs 209 crore at the box office and made Alia Bhatt a superstar.

Now, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are set to collaborate again on Love And War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The epic love triangle is expected to be released in March 2026.

