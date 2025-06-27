BOLLYWOOD
Aarthi Agarwal worked with many South superstars, including Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR. But despite all the success, she suffered in her personal life and eventually died at just 31.
The sorrows of the lives of actors hidden behind the colorful film world are often not exposed. Sometimes actors become anonymous after achieving stardom overnight; other times, promising actors lose their lives at an early age, despite earning fame. Today, we will talk about one such actress who worked with South superstars, including Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR. Despite all the success, she suffered in her personal life and eventually died at just 31. We are talking about none other than the late Aarthi Agarwal, a prominent Telugu and Tamil film actress.
Who is South actress Aarthi Agarwal?
Born in New Jersey in 1984, Aarthi Agarwal was first spotted by Suniel Shetty after he invited her to dance on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was Suniel Shetty who encouraged Aarthi Agarwal's parents to let her join the film industry. At just 16, Aarthi Agarwal finally made her debut with the film Paagalpan in 2001.
Aarthi Agarwal then made her Telugu film debut in Nuvvu Naaku Nachav (2001) with actor Venkatesh. It seemed like Aarthi Agarwal would emerge as the next big star after she became one of the only few non-Telugu speaking actresses to work with some of the biggest South superstars. However, while her professional life was off to a good start, Aarthi Agarwal's personal life kept unraveling.
Aarthi Agarwal's suicide attempt
Media reports suggested that the actress attempted suicide over the failure of a relationship with a co-star in 2005. In 2006, Aarthi Agarwal was on ventilator support after sustaining internal head injuries following an accident at home. There was hope in 2007 when Aarthi Agarwal married a software engineer, but the couple divorced in 2009.
Aarthi Agarwal's botched liposuction surgery
After the divorce, Aarthi Agarwal's film opportunities were reduced, and she stayed away from the film world for some time. However, even after returning, she did not get many opportunities. Aarthi Agarwal, during this time, also gained a lot of weight. To make a proper comeback in films, Aarthi Agarwal also underwent liposuction surgery in the US to lose weight.
However, the surgery was not successful. Just 6 weeks after it, Aarthi Agarwal died due to cardiac arrest at just 31. Aarthi Agarwal reportedly had severe breathing problems before her death.
