Shashi Kapoor was the handsome hunk star of his time, seeing whom even top actresses used to forget their dialogues. He had proved his acting skills in India and abroad and created a unique identity in the industry. But, his beauty became a curse as no one recognised his amazing talent. One time, the situation became such that he even had to sell his household goods. Shashi Kapoor was a part of the second generation of the first and biggest family of Hindi cinema, the Kapoor family. In his career, he worked in many hit films. However, due to his beauty, he was limited to only performing romantic roles.

Makers never saw Shashi Kapoor, who was a man of many talents, beyond his romantic image. His beauty was such that not only Bollywood, but also Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida fell in love with him.

Shashi Kapoor's beauty caused more harm than good. Shabana Azmi herself believes that Shashi Kapoor suffered because of his good looks. In an old interview, she once said, "Actually, seeing this exceptionally attractive person, people forgot how good an actor he was. He could play all kinds of roles."

At one point in his career, this became a lesson in trouble for him. Although he played many such characters in his career, which settled in the minds of the audience. Despite this, he could never become a superstar. Many actresses of that era were crazy about Shashi Kapoor's beauty. Aruna Irani herself once revealed in an interview with Kapil Sharma that she used to take retakes to hug Shashi Kapoor again and again.

Not only this, his sister-in-law, i.e., Jennifer Kendall's sister Felicity Kendall, has written in her biography White Cargo that she had never seen a person who flirted more than Shashi Kapoor. He did not spare anyone in this matter. Everyone was fascinated by his slim demeanor and big eyes.

This beauty also became a problem for him. Because of this, he could not become a part of many good films as filmmakers used to offer him roles based on his looks. He was never offered experimental characters. He used to get only romantic roles. Amitabh Bachchan got different types of roles to increase his career graph. However, no one trusted Shashi Kapoor to play anything but the romantic lead.

In the late 60s, Shashi Kapoor had neither money nor work. He started facing financial difficulties. His son Kunal told in an interview to Rediff.com in 2017 that in such a situation, his father had to sell his sports car. To make ends meet, Shashi Kapoor had to sell other household items as well. At the time, his wife, Jennifer Kendal, also contributed to selling household goods to support the family.

Shashi Kapoor died in December 2017. Officially, his cause of death was attributed to liver cirrhosis.