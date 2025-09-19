Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This actor, who worked in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, is set to join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone's King

Siddharth Anand's actioner King features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Rani Mukerji. Now, Akshay Oberoi has also joined this power-packed cast.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This actor, who worked in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, is set to join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone's King
Akshay Oberoi/Instagram
Akshay Oberoi collaborated with Siddharth Anand for the first time in the 2024 aerial action drama Fighter, in which he played Squadron Leader Basheer Khan. Now, he is set to join the director in his next film King, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and features a power-packed ensemble of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Rani Mukerji.

The Love Hostel actor has flown to Poland for the shoot and also shared a carousel of photos from the European nation on his Instagram. However, any official announcement about his casting in King hasn't been made yet. According to a source, "Yes, King is being shot in Poland right now. Akshay has flown there and will be there for a week. He’s shooting for the project in the capital."

Meanwhile, Akshay is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic drama also features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay and Maniesh Paul. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, SSKTK is slated to release in cinemas on October 2.

Oberoi has another pan-India project lined up for release - Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The gangster drama film is headlined by the Kannada star Yash and also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The Geetu Mohandas directorial will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid.

