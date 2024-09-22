Twitter
Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

Meet man who once worked as bicycle mechanic, became engineer, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

Bollywood

This actor was Shah Rukh Khan’s mother’s favourite, was called Bollywood’s romantic face, lost stardom due to...

This superstar was Shah Rukh Khan's mother's favourite actor.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 04:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actor was Shah Rukh Khan’s mother’s favourite, was called Bollywood’s romantic face, lost stardom due to...
Biswajit Chatterjee
Shah Rukh Khan is the romance king of Bollywood, however, do you know that the superstar’s mother was a big fan of another romantic hero? Shah Rukh Khan’s mother’s favorite actor was called Bollywood’s romantic face. His son is also a superstar of Bengali cinema. He is Biswajit Chatterjee. 

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Biswajit Chatterjee revealed that he first met Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na where he told him that his mother was a big fan of him. 

recalled that memorable day, stating, "Shah Rukh shared that when he was just a child, his mother would often say, 'My favourite hero is Biswajit Chatterjee. He's much more handsome than you.' This used to spark quite a few arguments between young Shah Rukh and his mother. He would assert that he was better looking than I was, often teasing her by saying, 'Your Biswajit is ugly!' It's clear how much Shah Rukh cherished his mother, whose love and admiration were irreplaceable.” 

Biswajit Chatterjee made his acting debut in Bengali films with the legendary icon Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in Mayamrigo and Dui Bhai, both films became superhits. He then moved to Bombay and made his Bollywood debut with the movie Bees Saal Baad. After this, there was no looking back for him. 

He gave several hits and blockbusters including Mere Sanam, Shehnai, Aasra, Night in London, Yeh Raat Phir Naa Aaygi, April Fool, Kismat, Do Kaliyan, Ishq Par Zor Nahin, and Sharaarat. He was usually paired with notable actresses such as Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha, and Rajshree and established himself as a romantic hero. He became a superstar and was reportedly called Bollywood’s romantic face. 

However, during the 70s, when he was at the peak of his career, one mistake cost him his stardom. At this time, most of the films he starred in became superhits and thus according to media reports, one of his friends suggested he should take up production and direction. Biswajit then put all his money into making films and in 1975, he released his film Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja. However, his this decision ruined his stardom. He tried to get back to acting, however, didn’t get the same success. 

His son Prosenjit Chatterjee started working as a child artiste and has now become a superstar in the Bengali film industry. He has also worked in several Hindi films and web series and now leads a luxurious life.

