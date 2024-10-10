Gufi Paintal, who was famous for playing Shakuni in the classic television series Mahabharat, shared a close bond with Ratan Tata. The Tata Sons chairman emeritus passed away on October 9.

The Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata passed away on October 9. Gufi Paintal, who was famous for playing Shakuni in the classic television series Mahabharat, shared a close bond with Ratan Tata. In one of the videos on his Youtube channel, Gufi Panital had spoken at length about their bond.

In the video, Gufi talked about the late 1960s when he was studying engineering in Jamshedpur and shared the same hostel as Ratan Tata. He stated, "At that time, Ratan Tata had just returned from his training in the United States and was a few years older than me. He used to stay in Room No. 21 and was a very thorough gentleman. Coming from such a respected family, he is now the chief of Tata Group of Companies, and I feel proud as an Indian and a friend."

Gufi remembered the small moments that made their friendship special. He shared, "He used to take us on picnics in his car, and we shared a close friendship. I was the only student he invited to his room for discussions. In the early 1960s, he had a beautiful silver convertible Plymouth, and it was remarkable to see a high-fidelity radio in a car back then. We would listen to English and Hindi songs, and sometimes there would be Binaka Geetmala."

The late actor, who passed away in 2023, also recalled his chance encounter with the late industrialist in Mumbai. "I remember a day when I was waiting to cross Linking Road in Bandra. A big car pulled up, and I noticed two large dogs in the back. It was Ratan Tata returning home. He stopped and asked can I drop you, but I said, "No, Ratan, thank you so much. I'm crossing the road; my car is on the other side. It was a brief encounter, but it left a lasting impression on me", Paintal added.

Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

