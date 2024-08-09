This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...

Recently, John Abraham revealed that he was 'pulled down' by several actors. He was mocked by his colleagues at Koffee With Karan, and his career was declared 'over' by a magazine editor, who later became his producer.

John Abraham is among the Bollywood stars who are least affected by trolls. The Dhoom actor isn't active on social media, and he doesn't even use WhatsApp. Recently while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, John reacted to harsh comments he received on Koffee With Karan, and how his peers and colleagues tried to mock and pull him down.

During the Vedaa promotions, John appeared on Raveer's podcast. When Ranveer said that he saw episodes from KWK S1 and S2, he noticed that John was mocked by many stars. The host asked him if he felt about his colleagues trying to discourage or pull him down. John replied, "Not only on Koffee With Karan, that time one of the film magazines came out with an issue 'John Abraham is over'. The magazine editor conducted interviews with several distributors, exhibitors, producers, actors, and directors, who agreed that my career was over. The same editor is now my producer. I've never confronted him about why he did that story. But he came to me and confessed, 'I didn't want to see you succeed'. When I asked him the reason, he didn't have one. He just wanted to see me unsuccessful."

Emphasizing more about it, the Pathaan actor added, "There are people who without any reason try to pull you down. Maybe they're frustrated by their personal lives, and they spread negativity and critise others." John further added that he's focusing only on his work, and is unaffected by hate or trolls. John went on to star in several successful films, including Dhoom, New York, Housefull 2, Madras Cafe, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, and Pathaan.

About Vedaa

The upcoming actioner, Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and this is his third collaboration with John after superhits Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. Vedaa also stars Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Vedaa is scheduled for August 15 release. At the box office, the movie will be clashing with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan called his blockbuster 'rubbish', director reveals superstar 'has a habit of...'