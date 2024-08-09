This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...

Recently, John Abraham revealed that he was 'pulled down' by several actors. He was mocked by his colleagues at Koffee With Karan, and his career was declared 'over' by a magazine editor, who later became his producer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...
The actor who was mocked at Koffee With Karan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

John Abraham is among the Bollywood stars who are least affected by trolls. The Dhoom actor isn't active on social media, and he doesn't even use WhatsApp. Recently while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, John reacted to harsh comments he received on Koffee With Karan, and how his peers and colleagues tried to mock and pull him down. 

During the Vedaa promotions, John appeared on Raveer's podcast. When Ranveer said that he saw episodes from KWK S1 and S2, he noticed that John was mocked by many stars. The host asked him if he felt about his colleagues trying to discourage or pull him down. John replied, "Not only on Koffee With Karan, that time one of the film magazines came out with an issue 'John Abraham is over'. The magazine editor conducted interviews with several distributors, exhibitors, producers, actors, and directors, who agreed that my career was over. The same editor is now my producer. I've never confronted him about why he did that story. But he came to me and confessed, 'I didn't want to see you succeed'. When I asked him the reason, he didn't have one. He just wanted to see me unsuccessful." 

Emphasizing more about it, the Pathaan actor added, "There are people who without any reason try to pull you down. Maybe they're frustrated by their personal lives, and they spread negativity and critise others." John further added that he's focusing only on his work, and is unaffected by hate or trolls. John went on to star in several successful films, including Dhoom, New York, Housefull 2, Madras Cafe, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, and Pathaan. 

About Vedaa

The upcoming actioner, Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and this is his third collaboration with John after superhits Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. Vedaa also stars Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Vedaa is scheduled for August 15 release. At the box office, the movie will be clashing with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan called his blockbuster 'rubbish', director reveals superstar 'has a habit of...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement