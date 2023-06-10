This actor was first Indian to charge Rs 100 crore per film, not Big B, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Rajinikanth, Akshay, Prabhas

Bollywood actors are paid good amount of money for their performance on screen and there are some lead actors who charge over Rs 100 crore for a single film. These days there are many actors in Bollywood and South Cinema who are getting paid more than Rs 100 crore for one film but do you know who was the first Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore fee for one film? Read this article to find out the name of the superstar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently one of the top-paid actor in India and Salman Khan is also the first Indian star to get a salary of Rs 100 crore for one film. Salman Khan was paid Rs 100 crore in 2016 for Sultan in which he was paired opposite Anushka Sharma. In 2017, Salman Khan took home Rs 130 crore as fees for Tiger Zinda Hai. Both Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai are YRF productions and according to reports, Salman Khan also inked a profit-sharing deal getting 60 to 70 per cent of the total profits earned by these films.



On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged Rs 120 crore for his last release Pathan. Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of around Rs 6295 crore and he is richer than Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro.

Akshay Kumar is also one of the top-paid actors in the country. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has charged Rs 50 crore for his last film Ram Setu.

Aamir Khan charges around Rs 100-150 crores for his films, according to reports.