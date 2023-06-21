This actor was first choice for Ravana's role in Adipurush, it's not Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR

When Adipurush was announced with the stellar star cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, people had high hopes and expectations from the film. While Adipurush is now being opposed for its controversial dialogues and portrayal of Ramayana, people are also not too glad about Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Ravana, the king of Lanka. People are of the view that Ravana was a scholar and Saif Ali Khan did not fit in the role well.

But, do you know Saif Ali Khan was not Om Raut's first choice to play Dashanana? The role of Ravana in Adipurush was offered to another Bollywood actor before Saif Ali Khan came on board.

To play the role of Lankesh, Om Raut was not keen on offering the role to Saif Ali Khan, but a superhit hero of his own making. The makers approached the actor but he refused to play the role of Ravana.

Here we are talking about Ajay Devgn, the lead hero of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The makers of Adipurush had approached Ajay Devgan for the role of Ravana in the film but he did not accept the offer.

Ajay Devgn has previously worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film has also received an award at the 68th National Film Awards. Reports state that Ajay Devgn refused the role of Ravana in Adipurush citing his busy schedule.

Many people have commented on reports online saying that Ajay Devgn would have been the right choice for the role.

Ajay Devgn's decision turned out to be good from his career point of view since the film Adipurush has been a subject of ridicule ever since its release including the shoddy CGI and VFX.

Due to its portrayal of Ramayana characters and controversial dialogues, the star cast of Adipurush is also facing controversies. Cases have been registered against the film's cast in many places and Ajay Devgn escaped from all these controversies.