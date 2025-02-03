Mamta Kulkarni, a well-known actress from the 90s, worked alongside several big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In a past interview, Mamta revealed THIS actor had once offered her a 'one-night stand'.

Mamta Kulkarni has been in the spotlight recently after performing her own 'pind daan' and being named the Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhara during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

Her appointment sparked controversy, mainly due to alleged opposition from other members of the Akhara. As a result, she was removed from the position just days later, along with the Acharya Mahamandleshwar who had appointed her. Amidst all the attention, a new rumor has surfaced online claiming that a Bollywood actor offered her a 'one night stand'.

Mamta Kulkarni, a well-known actress from the 90s, worked alongside several big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As per Filmibeat, in a past interview, Mamta revealed Bobby Deol had once offered her a 'one-night stand' and that this happened when they were shooting for the film Barsaat. At the time, Mamta was also working on another film.

Mamta Kulkarni and Bobby Deol met through Mithun Chakraborty, who introduced them while staying at the same hotel. As they became friends, Bobby offered Mamta an 'one night stand'.

However, at that time, Bobby was rumoured to be dating another 90s actress, Pooja Bhatt. Aware of this, Mamta humorously told Bobby that if he wanted to proceed with his offer, he would need to get Pooja's permission first. Only after that would she consider it.

Meanwhile, Mamta Kulkarni may have quit showbiz, but her controversial past isn't allowing her to move forward. After being expelled from being the Mahamandaleshwar at Kinnar Akhara, she appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, addressing some burning questions. In the show, Mamta opened up about her controversial semi-nude, topless photoshoot for Stardust magazine. Sharing her thoughts behind it. Mamta said at that time, she had no idea about sex or nudity.

Mamta claimed that at that time, she was in ninth standard, and shown a photo of Demi Moore by the Stardust people, and didn't feel to be obscene. The Karan Arjun actress said, "I was then studying in ninth standard. I was shown a picture of Demi Moore by the Stardust people, which I did not find to be obscene. I had also once said at one time, "I am still a virgin." Since I did not know anything about sex, I didn't know anything about nudity. In the last 23 years, I have not seen any p********hy."