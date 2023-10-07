This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

This popular actor has been part of the biggest blockbusters and critically acclaimed films. Before becoming big in movies, he even worked at a dhaba for Rs 150 and would live on Vada pav

Among the stars, some artistes went on to become scene-stealers. Whenever they appear on the screen, the audiences get drawn due to their stellar screen presence. Here we have an actor who started his career in his early 30s, but he earned a strong fan following for himself with his brilliant performances. His acting in hit comedy films such as the Golmaal series, Dhamaal, and hard-hitting drama films Kadvi Hawa, Masaan, Kamyaab, and Vadh have been well-received by the masses. He's none other than Sanjay Mishra.

When Sanjay Mishra used to work at construction site

Sanjay’s father held a high-ranking position in the Press Information Bureau, and he valued education highly. However, Sanjay Mishra was never inclined towards academics. In a few interviews, he even frequently voiced his disapproval of the Indian education system. Sanjay even bunked school multiple times and used work as a daily labour.

While speaking to Neelesh Misra Sanjay recalled that he had asked his house help for a job. "I used to leave home for school, but instead, I would head to Talkatora Garden. There I met a man who had worked as a house help at our home and had since become a contractor. I told him, ‘I’ll come to you every day between 9 am and 4:30 pm, and during that time, you can employ me for any kind of work'. Keep in mind, that I was essentially asking for a job from my own servant. I asked him to give me a job in return for five rupees."

Sanjay further added that once his father caught him working at a construction site, bending iron rods that was the end of his dual life. "One day, while I was supposed to be at school but was instead working at a construction site, a hand touched my shoulder. I turned around, and it was my father. He said to me, ‘Kya bhai, baap Pradhan Mantri ke sath aaya hai aur beta sariya mode raha hai. Aacha grow kar rahe ho ('Your father has come with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and you are shaping iron rods. You’re really growing'). On that day, my father was accompanying Rajiv Gandhi as they inspected the venues for the Asian Games preparation in 1982, and I happened to be working at one of those venues."

Sanjay Mishra ran away from home with only Rs...

After that incident, Sanjay took Rs 50 from his mother’s purse and left his house. He returned after she passed away. After graduating from the National School of Drama in 1989, Sanjay made his acting debut at 33 with Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India (1995). Reportedly, after starring in Golmaal- Fun Unlimited (2006), Sanjay has even worked at a Dhaba for a salary of Rs 150. It was director Rohit Shetty who brought him back in films.