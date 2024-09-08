This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

This superstar started his filmy journey by playing a small role of a darbaan. Later he went on to deliver 15 back-to-back hits.

Indian cinema has seen several superstars and their fandom, but nothing could match up to the craze of Rajesh Khanna. Bollywood's very own Kaka is known as the First Superstar of Bollywood, who has set a record that couldn't be beaten even by the Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir).

Every artiste has a journey, and even the late Rajesh Khanna had seen many highs and lows in his life. The iconic star started his career in 1966, and before becoming the dream man of millions of girls, Rajesh lacked the confidence to deliver a dialogue. It will be hard to believe that there was a phase in his life when he was terrified to say a line in front of the camera.

As News18 reported, Director VK Sharma was shooting for his film, and his actor wasn't present on the sets of his film, leaving him tense. While waiting for his actor, Sharma noticed a newcomer, with the hunger to prove himself. He was none other than Rajesh Khanna. Sharma asked Rajesh Khanna will he do a small role in his film. Rajesh considered this opportunity as the one lucky roll of the dice. Khanna accepted the offer in no time. However, the role was of a darbaan (doorman, gatekeeper).

Rajesh was given his one-liner dialogue, "Ji sahib, huzoor ghar mein hai." However, when he received the line, Rajesh started getting nervous. Though Rajesh was waiting for such an opportunity he started sweating before the camera rolled. During the final take, Rajesh was so nervous that he fumbled and twisted the whole dialogue. Rajesh said, "Ji sahib, huzoor ghar mein hai."

Rajesh Khanna's unbeatable record

After Aradhana in 1969, Rajesh Khanna became the first choice of the makers. After this, from 1969 to 1971, he did many films like Maryada, Andaaz, Kati Patang, Mehboob Ki Mehndi and Aradhana which proved to be hits at the box office. One of these was Haathi Mere Saathi. This Rajesh Khanna film released in 1971 proved to be the highest-grossing film of that year. Rajesh Khanna left his fans heartbroken after he passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69.

