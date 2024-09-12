This actor started career with 12 flops, Shashi Kapoor removed his scenes from film; later became superstar, now worth..

This outsider who was called 'flop' in his initial years, is now a superstar, one of the richest actors in India.

Every year many actors come to Bollywood with the dream of becoming stars, however, only a few of them are able to make their mark in the audience's heart. One such outsider, who started his career with 12 flops, is now a superstar.

The actor we are talking about udes to sleep on benches when he first came to Mumbai and when he started his career, he managed to give only two hits and was thus labelled 'flop newcommer'. However, one film changed his life and he now rules the box office. He is none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan among the greatest and most accomplished actors in the history of Indian cinema. With his career spanning over five decades, he has worked in over 200 films. However, the actor who is known as the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood, was once labelled as a 'flop newcommer'.

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan made his grand Bollywood debut playing one of the seven protagonists in the movie Saat Hindustani. He followed this with a role in the movie Anand which also starred Rajesh Khanna. However, his next few films struggled at the box office. At the age of 30, Amitabh Bachchan had 12 flops and only 2 hits and he was thus labelled 'flop newcommer'.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Amitabh Bachchan recalled that Shashi Kapoor was working in the James Ivory, Ismail Merchant Production of the film Filmvalas. The Black actor recalled that he was roped into the film as a crowd member in the scene that showed Shashi Ji’s character’s death. Amitabh Bachchan remembered that the New Delhi Times actor was not pleased to see him in the crowd and asked him to move. Later Shashi Kapoor advised Amitabh to not do these bit parts as he was made for better things. The late actor then spoke to the director to delete those portions of Big B from the film.

However, things changed when he was discovered by screenwriter duo Salim–Javed who offered him the role in Zanjeer which became a blockbuster and established Amitabh Bachchan's image as an 'Angry young man'. The duo wrote many of their subsequent scripts with Amitabh in mind for the lead role, and insisted on him being cast for their later films, including blockbusters such as Deewaar and Sholay. All these films made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar. After this, there was no looking back for him.

In his career of five decades, he has given several hits and blockbusters and cult-classic films including Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Namak Halaal, Akayla, Trishul, Shakti, Silsila, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Abhimaan, Amar, Akbar, Anthony, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more. The actor recently entered the Rs 1000-crore club with his film Kalki 2898 AD. The film which also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan won hearts of the audience and the superstar's performance became the highlight for the audience.

He now lives a super-luxurious life and is reportedly worth Rs 1,600 crore. He earns Rs 20 crore per film. His son Abhishek Bachchan is also a star in Bollywood. The fans are now eager to see Amitabh Bachchan again as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD's sequel.

