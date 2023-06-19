This superstar once signed 70 films, it’s not Rajiinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Akshay

Govinda was once one of the top actors in Bollywood and he has given many superhit films in his career. Although, Govinda has been missing from the silver screen for the last few years, but there was a time when he was the superstar of Bollywood. Govinda had created a record 37 years ago which even megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have not been able to break till date.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with the film Love 86, which was a big hit at the box office. After the success of his debut film, Govinda signed more than 70 films within a span of few weeks. This claim was made by Govinda in an interview in 1987. “I had signed 70 films, out of which 8 to 10 films got closed and I had left 4 to 5 films due to issues of dates and schedule,” Govinda had said.

Govinda had also said that sometimes he shoots shoot two films in a day and sometimes he shoots four to five films daily. Govinda also told that since he remembers the script of all the films he easily gets into the character of his films.

Govinda once revealed in an interview that when he was at the peak of his career, he had rejected many big films like 'Taal', 'Chandni', 'Devdas' and 'Gadar'. Govinda was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, which released in 2019.