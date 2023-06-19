Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

This superstar once signed 70 films, it’s not Rajiinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Akshay

After the success of his debut film Love 86, Govinda signed more than 70 films within a span of few weeks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

This superstar once signed 70 films, it’s not Rajiinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Akshay
This superstar once signed 70 films, it’s not Rajiinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Akshay

Govinda was once one of the top actors in Bollywood and he has given many superhit films in his career. Although, Govinda has been missing from the silver screen for the last few years, but there was a time when he was the superstar of Bollywood. Govinda had created a record 37 years ago which even megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have not been able to break till date.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with the film Love 86, which was a big hit at the box office. After the success of his debut film, Govinda signed more than 70 films within a span of few weeks. This claim was made by Govinda in an interview in 1987. “I had signed 70 films, out of which 8 to 10 films got closed and  I had left 4 to 5 films due to issues of dates and schedule,” Govinda had said.

Govinda had also said that sometimes he shoots shoot two films in a day and sometimes he shoots four to five films daily. Govinda also told that since he remembers the script of all the films he easily gets into the character of his films.

Govinda once revealed in an interview that when he was at the peak of his career, he had rejected many big films like 'Taal', 'Chandni', 'Devdas' and 'Gadar'. Govinda was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, which released in 2019.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.