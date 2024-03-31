Twitter
This actor's debut film got shelved, had no work for 5 years, shared room with 2 others, now earns Rs 20 crore per film

This outsider, whose debut film got shelved, turned assistant director, is now one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 05:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sidharth Malhotra
Many people come to Mumbai every year with a dream in their eyes to become an actor and make a place in the audience's heart. However, only a few of them are able to navigate through the struggles and reach the top. One such actor, whose debut film got shelved, is now one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors. 

The actor we are talking about has given several hits and his wife is also a top Bollywood actress. He has not only impressed everyone with his acting chops but also with his looks. He is none other than Sidharth Malhotra. 

Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit that he came to Mumbai from Delhi at the age of 20-21 after he ventured into an audition recommended by the agency, which had noticed his presence in the newspaper. He revealed that he used to do shoots for the brands and used to get Rs 2500 for his modeling. 

The actor further recalled living in one room with three people and paying Rs 11000 rent and said, "Mera 11000 rs ka rent tha. Hum juhu mein teen ladke sath mein rehte the. I think I had the best time. Kyunki vo struggle days ki alag masti hoti hai. Mujhe yaad hai humare pas one and half bedroom tha aur half mein main rehta tha. Ek half bed tha aur cupboards tha. Iss taraf sirf windows the."

The actor revealed that Anubhav Sinha was initiating fresh talent through a film agency and had commenced training him for a project. However, luck was not in his favour and despite training for the film, the project never materialized. He revealed that he didn't have work for 5 years and then he resorted to applying for the position of an assistant director rather than sitting idle and was ready to be an intern who gets less or no pay. 

He recounted how initially the assistant director had little to no payment and especially the 5th one would be considered as an intern and soon Sidharth landed the role of an assistant director in Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan. The film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, provided the exposure he had been seeking. "I got a role in My Name Is Khan. Out of 8 ADs, I was somewhere in the middle, occupying the 5th spot." 

He revealed that during this time, some of the crew members remarked on his on-camera appearance, which eventually led to an opportunity in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. He finally made his debut alongside star kids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and the movie turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Apart from his acting chops, his looks were all appreciated by the audience. 

Now, the actor has established himself in the industry and lives a luxurious life. According to reports, he earns Rs 20 crore per film making him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. and has given hits like Ek Villain, Shershaah, and Kapoor & Sons among others. The actor is recently seen in the film Yodha produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and sees the actor in the role of a soldier. The film earned praise from the audience and has collected Rs 50 crore worldwide. 

