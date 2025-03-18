Shashi Kapoor started his career as a child artist with Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951), where he played the younger version of the characters played by his older brother Raj Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor, the third and the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, made his debut in 1961 in Yash Chopra's Dharmputra.

Actors and actresses who enter Bollywood are usually attractive and their physical attributes sometimes are the main reason for their success. But, there are some actors, for whom, their beauty becomes a bane. Today, we will tell you about one of the most good-looking actors of the 70s who had a successful career in films and belonged to a superstar family. But, more than his acting skills, this actor was popular for his good looks which also hindered his chances of becoming a superstar. Many go on to state that this actor could have given tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan if it wasn't for his good looks, which more often than not, overpowered his acting skills.

We are talking about the 'prince' of the Kapoor family, Shashi Kapoor, who was a well-established name not only in India but also abroad. Shashi Kapoor's good looks were so contagious that once veteran actress Sharmila Tagore forgot her lines after just looking at him for the first time. Good looks are imperative when one wants to become an actor but in Shashi Kapoor's case, they proved to be a bane. He was always chased for playing romantic roles which did not give him a chance to showcase his talent. This is one of the reasons why Shashi Kapoor could never become a superstar.

Shashi Kapoor, the third and the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, made his debut as a lead hero in 1961 in Yash Chopra's Dharmputra but his breakthrough came in 1965 when he starred in two highest-grossing films of that year - Waqt and Jab Jab Phool Khile.

Shashi Kapoor was in demand to star in many films. There was a time when he reportedly worked in a new director's film with a signing amount of just Rs 100.

The incident took place in 1982 when Ramesh Sharma expressed his desire to direct a film titled New Delhi Times. The film's budget was less but Ramesh Sharma was keen on casting Shashi Kapoor. This prompted Shashi Kapoor to sign the film for Rs 101.



The film was eventually released in 1986 and proved to be a landmark movie for Shashi Kapoor, making him win his first National Award for Best Actor.

Shashi Kapoor might have had a film career that many dream of, however, he also had to suffer in his career thanks to his impeccable looks.

Shabana Azmi once allegedly said that Shashi Kapoor suffered a loss because of his good looks. Director Shyam Benegal who worked with Shashi Kapoor in many films has also said that sometimes Shashi Kapoor's beauty overpowered his talent. This is why, despite being a great actor, Shashi Kapoor struggled to become a superstar.

