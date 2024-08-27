This actor, only member of Kapoor family to work in TV show, played role of Nimrod in mythological show..

Shammi Kapoor, who made his debut with the film 'Jeewan Jyoti' in 1953, has earned a lot of fame in Hindi cinema based on his acting skills, but do you know that like many Bollywood stars, Raj Kapoor's younger brother has also tried his hand in the world of TV?

Shammi Kapoor's style of speaking dialogues and his acting skills were unique, which is why, to this date, they remain popular. Whenever anyone saw the legendary actor on the big screen, a big smile would appear on their faces. Not only his grandson Ranbir Kapoor, but many other actors have tried to copy his style.

Shammi Kapoor, who made his debut with the film 'Jeewan Jyoti' in 1953, has earned a lot of fame in Hindi cinema based on his acting skills, but do you know that like many Bollywood stars, Raj Kapoor's younger brother has also tried his hand in the world of TV?

Shammi Kapoor, the famous actor of that time, had also left his mark on television. After 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' aired successfully on TV, another mythological show was aired, titled 'Bible Ki Kahaniyan'. This show was based on the scriptures of the Bible. The production desired to complete both Old Testament and New Testament narratives but was discontinued after covering the Patriarch narrative in the Book of Genesis.

'Bible Ki Kahaniyan' was produced by Appachan, an Indian film producer, director, and entrepreneur. It was broadcast on DD National from 1992 to mid-1993 and again, concluding with the remaining episodes, in 1996.

Shammi Kapoor played the role of Nimrod, a biblical figure mentioned in the Book of Genesis and the Books of Chronicles.

Apart from Shammi Kapoor, Raza Murad was also seen in the lead role in this mythological show. He played the character of Noah.

Kabir Bedi was also a part of this TV show. He played the role of Abraham. The other actors who played important roles in the show were Daman Mann, Soham, Varun Vardhan, Rajesh Kapoor, Asha Sharma, Leela Panicker, and Urmila Matondkar.