After his first movie, this actor faced three failures in just one month. Now, he's worth Rs 300 crore.

Sometimes, chasing our dreams means facing many rejections along the way. If we quit too soon, we might miss out on success. Today, we're talking about a Bollywood star who was turned down 100 times before making it big.

After his first movie, he faced three failures in just one month. Now, he's worth Rs 300 crore. The actor, who now makes millions, began his journey in the film industry in 2003. He faced a tough time with three consecutive flops in just one month. Despite those setbacks, he has become one of the top stars today. That actor is Shahid Kapoor.

Today, he is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. People admire him not just for his acting skills but also for his charming looks. His fans love every part of his style, and he has a huge female following. Even though he's married and a father of two, millions of girls still go crazy over his looks. Over the years, he has featured in many remarkable films throughout his career.

Shahid's career hasn’t always been smooth sailing. While he's been part of several hit and blockbuster films, there was a time when, despite giving great performances, he struggled to find success. He went through a tough phase after three of his films—Shikhar, Wow! Life Ho Toh Aisi, and Deewane Hue Paagal—flopped in the same month. This setback left him depressed.

However, in 2006, Shahid bounced back with two major hits. The first was Vivah, which ran for 25 weeks and completed a silver jubilee. Despite this success, Shahid spent the next six months at home because filmmakers weren’t sure what roles to offer him next.

Chose spirituality

When several promising projects didn’t change his situation, Shahid decided to turn to spirituality. Known for his romantic hero roles, he found a deeper sense of purpose in life after joining the Radha Swami Satsang organization. He shared this personal journey in an interview with Quint Neon.

He said, "I always had a spiritual leaning. I always was very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here, what’s the point of it all, and I was very lost because I didn’t have any answers so I couldn’t make sense of anything, I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it, and I think that helped me set context to everything. I think that helped me understand things much better, and understand myself better. And I think, amongst other things, like being an actor and being a parent, and being a child, I am actually on the quest of finding myself and my relationship with God."



Was rejected 100 times

Shahid once told Hindustan Times, “Everyone thinks that he is Pankaj Kapur’s son, so isko toh break mil gaya hoga (He must have got a break). But I have been rejected from 100 auditions. Sometimes, I didn’t have money to eat food or to even go to the auditions. I have lived that life, and I don’t like talking about it. But that is my reality.”

According to various news reports, Shahid Kapoor is now worth Rs 300 crore.

On the personal side, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015 in a private ceremony. The couple is blessed with two children: a daughter, Misha, born in 2016, and a son, Zain, born in 2018.