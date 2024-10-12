Sayaji Shinde completed his bachelor's degree in arts in the Marathi language. He then worked as a watchman for the Maharashtra Government's Irrigation Department for a salary of Rs 165 per month.

Sayaji Shinde has played the role of a dreaded villain in most of his films. He needs no introduction today. The veteran actor started working as a watchman while studying in college and now he is ready to conquer the political arena because the actor has now joined the NCP party led by Ajit Pawar. Sayaji Shinde has worked in Marathi plays as well as Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Gujarati films. Born in 1959 in a farmer's family, Sayaji Shinde completed his bachelor's degree in arts in the Marathi language. He then worked as a watchman for the Maharashtra Government's Irrigation Department for a salary of Rs 165 per month.

During his service, Sayaji Shinde developed an interest in theatre and decided to follow his passion to make an acting career. Sayaji Shinde started his acting career in 1978 with Marathi one-act plays. His first Marathi film as an actor was Aboli in 1995.

Over the years, Sayaji Shinde played critical roles in many super hit films in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Marathi. He also worked with many superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Govinda, among others.

Sayaji Shinde got immense success and fame along with money from his work in films. But, Sayaji Shinde's roots are still connected to the soil of his village. Even though he lives in the city, he has not moved away from the simple life he once led. Now, to use his influence to contribute to Maharashtra's development, Sayaji Shinde has joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The actor will be the party's star campaigner for the Maharashtra assembly elections, expected to be held next month, said Ajit Pawar.

