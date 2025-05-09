The reason why Sanjeev Kumar played an older man in films was much deeper than anyone could understand. Sanjeev Kumar's reason for playing older men in his 20s and 30s was his belief that he would not live to be an old man.

Sanjeev Kumar, often regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema, was well-known for his versatility, from acting in romantic dramas to thrillers. Sanjeev Kumar was one such actor who did not mind playing roles that were non-glamorous. He often also portrayed characters well beyond his age, leaving his peers surprised. Born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar earned immense fame throughout his career. Sanjeev Kumar began his career in 1960 with the Indian People Theatre Association, playing senior citizens when he was just 22. This was one quality that he carried even in his film roles. Sanjeev Kumar often preferred to play older men, playing fathers to actors his own age.

The reason why Sanjeev Kumar played an older man in films was much deeper than anyone could understand. Sanjeev Kumar's reason for playing older men in his 20s and 30s was his belief that he would not live to be an old man. This was revealed by actress and journalist Tabassum in an interview. She was once quoted as saying, "I asked him once, why are you so obsessed with older roles? He revealed to me, ‘Tabassum, a palm reader once predicted that I wouldn’t live long and I won’t see older age. This is why I play older roles in films to live that life which I am not fated to otherwise'." Sanjeev Kumar, interestingly, also played an older man in Sholay. He was seen as Thakur opposite Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Fate played such a cruel game that this prediction sadly did come true as Sanjeev Kumar passed away in 1985 at the age of 47. Sanjeev Kumar also remained unmarried all his life. The actor had reportedly proposed to Hema Malini in 1973, but after her rejection, he chose to lead a single life.

READ | This actress, Madhubala's lookalike, worked with Rajesh Khanna, gave tough competition to Sharmila Tagore, quit acting to marry underworld don, still died in poverty, she is..