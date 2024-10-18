Sanjeev Kapoor was deeply in love with Hema Malini. During the filming of Sholay, Sanjeev Kumar also reportedly proposed marriage to her, unaware of the fact that she was dating Dharmendra.

There was a superstar in Bollywood who was known for his brilliant acting skills. He always tried to work in out-of-the-box films so much so that he did not mind playing the role of an old man at a very young age. One interesting bit about this actor is that he predicted his early death, stating he wouldn't live past 50. We are talking about none other than Bollywood superstar Sanjeev Kumar.

Sanjeev Kumar was born as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala in Gujarat. He worked in several films over the years and, to this date, is considered among one of the all-time greatest actors that Indian Cinema has ever produced. Sanjeev Kumar's film career was short but he has left his mark on the industry. He left this world at the age of just 47. Sanjeev Kumar, early in his life, had already predicted that he would not be able to live more than 50 years.

Sanjeev Kumar's prediction was mentioned by author Hanif Zaveri in his book 'An Actor's Actor: The Authorized Biography of Sanjeev Kumar'.

Sanjeev Kumar had said, "I’m not going to turn old, as I will not live beyond 50, much like the men in my family. So, I might as well experience old age on screen."

Surprisingly, Sanjeev Kapoor died at the age of 47 after suffering a massive heart attack, which resulted in his death. In his career, Sanjeev Kumar worked in many dramatic films but his personal life was also full of ups and downs. Sanjeev Kapoor was deeply in love with Hema Malini. During the filming of Sholay, Sanjeev Kumar also reportedly proposed marriage to her, unaware of the fact that she was dating Dharmendra. When Hema Malini ultimately turned down his marriage proposal, Sanjeev Kumar was devastated. Though Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini had no bad blood and stayed in touch, the superstar remained single all his life.

When Sulakshana Pandit proposed marriage to him and confessed her love, Sanjeev Kumar politely declined. It is speculated that due to this rejection, Sulakshana Pandit also chose to remain unmarried.

Despite undergoing bypass surgery in the US, Sanjeev Kumar's health deteriorated and he passed away in November 1985 at only 47 years of age. More than ten movies starring Sanjeev Kumar were released after his death, with the last one, Professor Ki Padosan, released in 1993.

