Twitter
Headlines

EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24

'CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha polls': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

7 actresses who dated married co-stars

7 yoga poses for stress relief

Players to hit most sixes off free-hit, 2 Indians in list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with 'Rocky' in 1981, however, his breakthrough came in the year 1986 with the film 'Naam'. With over 100 films under his name, his role as the lead in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' remains his biggest commercial success.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Dutt is a Bollywood superstar and a name in the film industry with whom controversies have been associated for a long time. He inherited acting from his superstar parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt but, later in life, his life was mired in controversies after his name was linked to drugs and the Mumbai blasts. Sanjay Dutt also spent time in jail because of it. Apart from the controversies, Sanajy Dutt is also well-known for living a luxurious life. He owns several real estate properties, swanky cars, and expensive watches. Sanjay Dutt charges around Rs 8-9 crore for a film and earns Rs 5-6 crore from brand endorsements. Sanjay Dutt's estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore.

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with 'Rocky' in 1981, however, his breakthrough came in the year 1986 with the film 'Naam'. With over 100 films under his name, his role as the lead in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' remains his biggest commercial success.

Sanjay Dutt's luxurious homes in Mumbai and Dubai 

Sanjay Dutt lives in Mumbai's posh Pali Hills area with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their two kids. As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the house is worth Rs 100 crore. Sanjay Dutt's Mumbai home is a mix of modern and 80s Bollywood aesthetics. The interiors are designed with black accent walls, red chandeliers, and personal accents of the family.

As Sanjay Dutt was close to his parents, his house also has a portrait of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, a mural of himself, and other classic art pieces. His home also has a fully functional in-house gym, a bar, a jacuzzi.

Sanjay is one of the few Bollywood actors who have bought their second home in Dubai. Sanjay rarely shares photos of his Dubai house. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai-based property developer company Danube. 

Sanjay Dutt's whiskey brand 

Sanjay Dutt also recently launched an alcobev brand by investing in a startup called Cartel and Bros. He is the proud owner of The Glenwalk, a scotch whiskey. Speaking about the same, Sanjay Dutt said, "I personally started my alcohol journey with whisky when I was a teenager. I remember sneaking out with friends to have my first taste of the amber spirit."

Sanjay Dutt's cricket teams 

In 2023, Sanjay Dutt bought the team Harare Hurricanes, which is set to play in the Zim T10 cricket league. Sanjay Dutt purchased the Harare Hurricane team in the Zim Afro T10 league and is set to co-own the cricket team with Sohan Roy, the Founder of Aries Group of Companies. Sanjay Dutt also has a stake in Sri Lanka's Lankan Premier League team called B-Love Kandy.

Sanjay Dutt's luxurious cars 

Apart from these priced possessions, Sanjay Dutt also has a collection of an array of luxury cars including a Ferrari 599 GTB, Rolls Royal Ghost, Bentley, Land Cruiser, Mercedes, Porsche, and Ducati.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

'Said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of...’: Gautam Gambhir's astonishing revelation ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE