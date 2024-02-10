This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with 'Rocky' in 1981, however, his breakthrough came in the year 1986 with the film 'Naam'. With over 100 films under his name, his role as the lead in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' remains his biggest commercial success.

Sanjay Dutt is a Bollywood superstar and a name in the film industry with whom controversies have been associated for a long time. He inherited acting from his superstar parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt but, later in life, his life was mired in controversies after his name was linked to drugs and the Mumbai blasts. Sanjay Dutt also spent time in jail because of it. Apart from the controversies, Sanajy Dutt is also well-known for living a luxurious life. He owns several real estate properties, swanky cars, and expensive watches. Sanjay Dutt charges around Rs 8-9 crore for a film and earns Rs 5-6 crore from brand endorsements. Sanjay Dutt's estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore.

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with 'Rocky' in 1981, however, his breakthrough came in the year 1986 with the film 'Naam'. With over 100 films under his name, his role as the lead in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' remains his biggest commercial success.

Sanjay Dutt's luxurious homes in Mumbai and Dubai

Sanjay Dutt lives in Mumbai's posh Pali Hills area with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their two kids. As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the house is worth Rs 100 crore. Sanjay Dutt's Mumbai home is a mix of modern and 80s Bollywood aesthetics. The interiors are designed with black accent walls, red chandeliers, and personal accents of the family.

As Sanjay Dutt was close to his parents, his house also has a portrait of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, a mural of himself, and other classic art pieces. His home also has a fully functional in-house gym, a bar, a jacuzzi.

Sanjay is one of the few Bollywood actors who have bought their second home in Dubai. Sanjay rarely shares photos of his Dubai house. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai-based property developer company Danube.

Sanjay Dutt's whiskey brand

Sanjay Dutt also recently launched an alcobev brand by investing in a startup called Cartel and Bros. He is the proud owner of The Glenwalk, a scotch whiskey. Speaking about the same, Sanjay Dutt said, "I personally started my alcohol journey with whisky when I was a teenager. I remember sneaking out with friends to have my first taste of the amber spirit."

Sanjay Dutt's cricket teams

In 2023, Sanjay Dutt bought the team Harare Hurricanes, which is set to play in the Zim T10 cricket league. Sanjay Dutt purchased the Harare Hurricane team in the Zim Afro T10 league and is set to co-own the cricket team with Sohan Roy, the Founder of Aries Group of Companies. Sanjay Dutt also has a stake in Sri Lanka's Lankan Premier League team called B-Love Kandy.

Sanjay Dutt's luxurious cars

Apart from these priced possessions, Sanjay Dutt also has a collection of an array of luxury cars including a Ferrari 599 GTB, Rolls Royal Ghost, Bentley, Land Cruiser, Mercedes, Porsche, and Ducati.