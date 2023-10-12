This actor has given maximum Rs 100 crore films, not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR

The success of any film is measured by its earnings at the box office and in India every actor wishes that his film join the Rs 100 crore club after its release. Many films of Bollywood superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are included in the Rs 100 crore club but do you know which actor has given maximum Rs 100 crore films in India? You would be surprised to know that it is not Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar.

The success of any film is measured by its earnings at the box office and in India every actor wishes that his film join the Rs 100 crore club after its release. Many films of Bollywood superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are included in the Rs 100 crore club but do you know which actor has given maximum Rs 100 crore films in India? You would be surprised to know that it is not Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar.

There is one actor who has been only one actor whose all films in last 13 years has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club and that actor is none other than superstar Salman Khan.

A total of 16 films of Salman Khan are in Rs 100 crore club, including Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratna Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race- 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, his last two films like 'Radhe' and 'Antim' could not join this club. Actually, both the films had to suffer losses during Covid-19 and Radhe was released only on OTT.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is called the 'Badshah of Bollywood', but when it comes to the Rs 100 crore club, he is far behind Akshay Kumar. Till now there are 15 films of Akshay Kumar which have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. At the same time, there are only 8 films of Shah Rukh Khan which could make Rs 100 crore or more at the box-office. Ajay Devgn has 12 films in the coveted club, while Hrithik Roshan has six films.