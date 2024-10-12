Despite being the son of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan started his career in films as a background dancer. Salman Khan once revealed in an interview, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel."

There is no shortage of superstars in Bollywood. But some stars become so popular among the public that people are desperate to catch a glimpse of them. Their name itself becomes a big guarantee of the success of a film. And, the show where they are seen becomes a hit on TV. Today, we will tell you about one such actor, in front of whom, the word superstar pales in value. We are talking about none other than Salman Khan who is now one of the richest and highest-paid actors in Bollywood. But, do you know there was a time when Salman Khan earned only Rs 75?

Despite being the son of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan started his career in films as a background dancer. Salman Khan once revealed in an interview, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."

Salman Khan debuted in Bollywood with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, in which he played a supporting role. He then rose to fame with Sooraj R Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time.

Salman Khan worked in many hits in the years to come but his image always kept dwindling between a romantic hero and an action star. It was at this time that Salman Khan got an opportunity to star in Wanted (2009). At the time, there were a lot of speculations that this film was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, however, after he rejected it, the script landed with Salman Khan and he revived his superstar status.

Reports state that now Salman Khan charges over Rs 100 crore per film and has an estimated net worth of Rs 2900 crore. Salman Khan is now one of the biggest Bollywood superstars who earns an estimated Rs 220 crore annually and Rs 16 crore monthly.