This actor's fan left him property worth Rs 72 crore before dying; not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

The incident dates back to 2018, when Nisha Patil, a 62-year-old homemaker from Mumbai and a devoted fan of Dutt, made headlines for bequeathing her entire estate to the actor.

In a real-life story more dramatic than a Bollywood script, Sanjay Dutt once found himself the unexpected heir to a whopping Rs 72 crore, left to him by a devoted fan. But what happened next revealed a deeply humane side of the actor that often goes unseen.

The incident dates back to 2018, when Nisha Patil, a 62-year-old homemaker from Mumbai and a devoted fan of Dutt, made headlines for bequeathing her entire estate to the actor. Patil, who was terminally ill at the time, had directed her bank to transfer all her wealth to Sanjay Dutt upon her death.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Sanjay finally confirmed the unbelievable story. When asked about the bizarre inheritance, he responded with quiet dignity: “I gave it back to her family.” While the gesture had remained largely unspoken until now, it’s once again drawing praise for the actor, not just for his films but for his personal values.

From Stardom to Setbacks

Sanjay Dutt’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Since his debut in Rocky (1981), he has delivered memorable performances in Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.. Yet, his real life has often rivaled his reel life. His legal troubles following the 1993 Bombay blasts led to a five-year prison sentence, which he completed in 2016.

Earlier this year, Sanjay appeared in Bhootnii and Housefull 5. He’s now gearing up for a packed release calendar. First up is the Telugu action sequel Akhanda 2, co-starring Balakrishna, which is set to release on September 25.

Later this year, he will be seen in Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar, sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. The film is scheduled for a December 5 release—the same day The RajaSaab, his film with Prabhas, also hits theatres.

Looking ahead to 2026, Dutt is also confirmed to appear in the Kannada big-budget film KD – The Devil. From being gifted a fortune by a fan to returning it without fanfare, Sanjay Dutt’s story continues to unfold like the kind of cinema that made him a legend—unpredictable, dramatic, and deeply human.