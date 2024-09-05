Twitter
This actor gave blockbuster film with Padmini Kolhapure, helped revive Raj Kapoor's career, tragically died due to..

Rishi Kapoor, a veteran actor in Hindi cinema who belonged to a superstar family, was interested in acting since childhood. As a child artist, he appeared in the film 'Mera Naam Joker' with Simi Garewal. But, his first lead debut was the film 'Bobby'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This actor gave blockbuster film with Padmini Kolhapure, helped revive Raj Kapoor's career, tragically died due to..
When Rishi Kapoor started his career, he did not even know that he would be able to achieve as much success as he did. At the peak of his career, Rishi Kapoor was mostly seen playing romantic roles, playing a guitar, and serenading his ladylove. But, after working in a blockbuster like 'Prem Rog' with Padmini Kolhapure, Rishi Kapoor proved that he has no equal in acting.

In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his debut with the film 'Bobby' opposite Dimple Kapadia. He shot a song in the movie without any rehearsal and a choreographer. This film was the one that saved Raj Kapoor's sinking career and gave it a new lease.

Rishi Kapoor, a veteran actor in Hindi cinema who belonged to a superstar family, was interested in acting since childhood. As a child artist, he appeared in the film 'Mera Naam Joker' with Simi Garewal. But, his first lead debut was the film 'Bobby'.

The era when Rishi Kapoor entered the acting world was the golden period of action films. At that time, action heroes like Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were in vogue. In such a situation, debuting as a romantic lead as a lead hero was a big challenge for Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor, who is called the king of romance, was often seen with a guitar in films, while other heroes were seen in posters with weapons. Still, Rishi Kapoor created history by playing the role of a lover boy in 'Bobby'.

This was the time when his father Raj Kapoor had lost everything by putting his stake in making 'Mera Naam Joker'. But, he made 'Bobby' and launched two new actors Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor. 'Bobby' went on to become one of the decade's biggest hits in India and revived Raj Kapoor's career. 

In a 2012 interview, Raj Kapoor said, "There was a misconception that the film was made to launch me as an actor. The film was actually made to pay the debts of Mera Naam Joker. Dad wanted to make a teenage love story and he did not have money to cast Rajesh Khanna in the film."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. He died in April 2020 from a recurrence of leukemia.

