This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has created a stir at the box office. The performance of the cast is being appreciated by the audience. However, do you know that Rajkummar Rao was not the first choice to play Vicky in the film?

Yes, before Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy Stree was offered to another actor who rejected the offer for another film which bombed at the box office. The actor we are talking about is none other than Vicky Kaushal.

During his appearance at Neha Dhupia's talk show, when Vicky Kaushal was asked to pick a film that he turned down but later became a hit and he regrets not doing, the actor replied, Stree. The actor further revealed that he couldn’t take up the project because he was shooting for Manmarziyaan at the time. While Stree became a blockbuster at the box office, Manmarziyaan failed to impress the audience. Made in Rs 30 crore, the film which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan collected only Rs 41.50 crore worldwide at the box office and proved to be a flop.

Helmed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K, Stree is a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Made in Rs 30 crore, the film collected Rs 182 crore worldwide.

While Stree was a blockbuster, the sequel of the film is receiving more love from the audience making it even bigger than the first part. In just a week, the sequel crossed the lifetime collection of Stree and is continuing its dream run at the box office. It has already broken several box office records and is unstoppable at the box office. \

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Chhaava wherein he will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser of the film has intrigued fans. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It is an official film adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. It is set to release in theatres on December 6.

