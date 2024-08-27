This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

5 benefits of doing headstand

5 benefits of doing headstand

8 animals that can climb trees

8 animals that can climb trees

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा �इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree and now regrets his decision.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...
Vicky Kaushal rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has created a stir at the box office. The performance of the cast is being appreciated by the audience. However, do you know that Rajkummar Rao was not the first choice to play Vicky in the film? 

Yes, before Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy Stree was offered to another actor who rejected the offer for another film which bombed at the box office. The actor we are talking about is none other than Vicky Kaushal. 

Vicky-Kaushal-snapped-promoting-Zara-Hatke-Zara-Bach-Ke-on-the-sets-of-The-Kapil-Sharma-Show-cropped

During his appearance at Neha Dhupia's talk show, when Vicky Kaushal was asked to pick a film that he turned down but later became a hit and he regrets not doing, the actor replied, Stree. The actor further revealed that he couldn’t take up the project because he was shooting for Manmarziyaan at the time. While Stree became a blockbuster at the box office, Manmarziyaan failed to impress the audience. Made in Rs 30 crore, the film which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan collected only Rs 41.50 crore worldwide at the box office and proved to be a flop. 

Helmed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K, Stree is a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Made in Rs 30 crore, the film collected Rs 182 crore worldwide. 

While Stree was a blockbuster, the sequel of the film is receiving more love from the audience making it even bigger than the first part. In just a week, the sequel crossed the lifetime collection of Stree and is continuing its dream run at the box office. It has already broken several box office records and is unstoppable at the box office. \

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Chhaava wherein he will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser of the film has intrigued fans. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It is an official film adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. It is set to release in theatres on December 6.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement