This actor refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years; their rivalry started due to...; his name is...

In Bollywood, it’s not rare for top stars to lock horns. Clashes of ego have often turned into headline-making rivalries, sparking curiosity among fans. Over time, the industry has witnessed numerous public disagreements and sharp exchanges through the media, each adding fuel to long-standing tensions.

One such case was the cold war between Salman Khan and Danny Denzongpa. The rift reportedly began on the sets of the 1991 film Sanam Bewafa and only settled more than two decades later, during the filming of Jai Ho in 2014.

Reports suggest that Danny Denzongpa was known for his discipline, and during the shoot of Sanam Bewafa, he reached the set on time. However, his co-star Salman Khan showed up much later than expected, leaving Danny waiting for hours. By the time Salman arrived, Danny had reportedly lost his cool and scolded him in front of everyone.

Upset with what he saw as a lack of discipline, Danny chose not to work with Salman for the next 23 years, rejecting any scripts that featured him. It was only after more than two decades that the two came together again, sharing the screen in Sohail Khan’s Jai Ho.

Danny Denzongpa is an acclaimed Indian actor who has also occasionally worked in Tamil, Nepali, and Bengali cinema. Over the years, he has explored various creative roles, including playback singing and film direction. In recognition of his contribution to the film industry, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2003.

Danny’s first feature film was Zaroorat, which released in 1972. His breakthrough came with Gulzar’s Mere Apne, where he played a positive role. He later made his debut as an antagonist in B.R. Chopra’s Dhundh. During the 1970s, he delivered several commercially successful films, including Chor Machaye Shor, Kaala Sona, 36 Ghante, Devata, Kalicharan, and Fakira.

After his role in Devata, Danny began landing more prominent and lengthy parts, often portraying villains in big-budget films such as Paapi, The Burning Train, Chunoti, Bandish, and Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka. Over the course of his career, Danny Denzongpa has acted in a total of 190 films.

Danny’s most recent film, Uunchai, turned out to be a major success, winning two prestigious National Awards in 2024. Meanwhile, Salman is expected to appear in projects like The Bull and Kick 2 by 2025.

At one point, Salman was also seen sharing a warm moment with Danny’s son, Rinzing. A picture of the two went viral on social media, showing Salman affectionately kissing Rinzing on the cheek, reflecting genuine love and warmth.

Tshering Phintso Denzongpa, popularly known as Danny Denzongpa, was born on February 25, 1948, in Yukson, Sikkim, into a Nepali-speaking Bhutiya family. In 1990, he married Gawa, a princess from Sikkim. The couple has two children, Rinzing and Pema, and they currently live in Juhu, Mumbai.