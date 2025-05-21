Rajesh Khanna had a famous fall from grace towards the end of his life, preferring to spend time alone at home, in the company of alcohol. His close friend, journalist Ali Peter John, often wrote about Rajesh Khanna's struggles with his fading fame.

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as 'India's first superstar', enjoyed a massive fan following and a flurry of hit films in his career. There was a time when everyone aspired to be as popular and successful as him. Rajesh Khanna made his debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat, which was India's first official Academy Awards entry in 1967, and later went on to give 15 consecutive hit films between 1969 and 1971, starting with Aradhana and ending with Haathi Mere Saathi. For a long time, it seemed impossible for Rajesh Khanna's stardom to fail. But with the emergence of new superstars, especially Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajesh Khanna's inability to adapt to changing trends in the industry, his stardom soon faded.

Rajesh Khanna had a famous fall from grace towards the end of his life, preferring to spend time alone at home, in the company of alcohol. His close friend, journalist Ali Peter John, often wrote about Rajesh Khanna's struggles with his fading fame. In one particular incident, Ali Peter John wrote how, after attending an event, Rajesh Khanna wasn't even offered a seat by anyone at the airport and had to sit on his luggage.

Ali Peter John recalled, "The function was over and we drove back and I could see the revival of a new Rajesh Khanna which lasted till we came back to Mumbai and the reality of his being nowhere and no one hit him in his face when no one at the airport was even willing to offer him a seat and he finally had to sit on his own bag. Who could have imagined that a time would come when the greatest ever superstar would be reduced to this kind of situation? The man who once sat on all kinds of thrones was now waiting for someone to offer him a seat, which no one was willing to offer him, and he had no other way but to ask his bag for help."

Rajesh Khanna left his fans heartbroken after he passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69.

