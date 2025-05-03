Rajendra Kumar did not look back after the success of Vachan. He next appeared in Mehboob Khan's epic drama film Mother India, which also became a massive hit at the box office. He then went on to give seven back-to-back blockbusters, and by the 1960s, he became a superstar.

Rajendra Kumar, popularly known as Jubilee Kumar, started his career in 1949, appearing in over 80 films in a career spanning more than four decades. During the partition, Rajendra Kumar came to Mumbai with only Rs 50 in his pocket that he got after selling the watch his father had gifted him. Rajendra Kumar was never interested in becoming a hero, despite wanting to try his luck in the film industry. Rajendra Kumar started his career by taking up work with director H. S. Rawail as an assistant. For nearly five years, he worked with him as an assistant in films like Patanga, Sagai, and Pocket Maar. Rajendra Kumar finally made his debut as a main lead in Devendra Goel's Vachan (1955) alongside Geeta Bali. The film emerged as a hit and made him a known face, thus kickstarting his career in films.

Rajendra Kumar did not look back after the success of Vachan. He next appeared in Mehboob Khan's epic drama film Mother India, which also became a massive hit at the box office. He then went on to give seven back-to-back blockbusters, and by the 1960s, he became a superstar. With many of his films running for a minimum of 25 weeks (silver jubilee) in theatres, Rajendra Kumar earned the sobriquet of Jubilee Kumar.

However, his stardom was short-lived. After having a critical and commercial failure in Mazdoor Zindabaad, he starred in films, such as Daku Aur Mahatma, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Sone Ka Dil Lohe Ke Haath, Aahuti, Saajan Bina Suhagan, and Bin Phere Hum Tere, all of which did moderately well at the box office.

But soon, there came a time when the actor went bankrupt. His struggle for money became so hard that he also had to sell his bungalow to Rajesh Khanna at a price lower than its market value. Rajendra Kumar reportedly sold his bungalow for just Rs 3.5 lakh.

Known to refuse to take any medication, Rajendra Kumar died in July 1999 at the age of 71, just a day after his son's 43rd birthday. He died of cardiac arrest in his sleep.

Rajendra Kumar was married to Shukla Tuli, and the couple had one son and two daughters. His son Kumar Gaurav is a former actor.

