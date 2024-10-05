Twitter
This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

Prithvi Vazir, born in Delhi, was never really keen on entering the film world. He was discovered by producer Mukesh Duggal who offered him a lead role in his film. Prithvi then made a superhit debut with Divya Bharti in Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992).

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..
Many stars in Bollywood became famous in the industry as soon as they came. They get stardom overnight. Some celebs can maintain it, while others give flop films and lose it. One such actor is Prithvi Vazir who made his debut with Divya Bharti in the film Dil Ka Kya Kasoor. Prithvi became an overnight star as soon as this film was released. Early on in his career, he was also getting compared to acting legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. However, this fame did not last long as Prithvi's career never took off after his debut film and he was forced to star only in supporting roles. 

Prithvi Vazir, born in Delhi, was never really keen on entering the film world. He was discovered by producer Mukesh Duggal who offered him a lead role in his film. Prithvi then made a superhit debut with Divya Bharti in Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992). But, despite making a successful debut, Prithvi failed to establish himself as a leading actor. 

Since Prithvi was brought into the film industry by Mukesh Duggal, he was contractually obligated. Due to the contract, Prithvi had to reject films like Deewana and Darr which made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar. 

Prithvi was seen as the second lead with Ajay Devgn in Mukesh Duggal's Platform (1993). 

In an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood, Prithvi was once quoted as saying, "I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract."

Prithvi made a career out of starring as the second lead. He worked in many films like Daraar (1996), Ghulam (1998), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Humraaz (2002), Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002), and Khajar (2003). 

He was last seen as Mimoh Chakraborty's father in Jimmy (2008). Now, Prithvi lives in Mumbai, away from the world of glitz and glamour, hoping for a good prospect so to make his comeback in films. 

READ | Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
