This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Know all about the actor who covered for Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan, Jawan shoot

Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the prevue of his upcoming thriller Jawan and left fans excited for the movie. The actor also impressed fans with his action packed-performance in his last blockbuster Pathaan which marked his comeback on the big screen.

However, do you know that in 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in 'drugs on cruise' case, the actor had stopped filming for Pathaan and Jawan’s Atlee? However, despite that, the shoot never stopped. This actor who is working with Shah Rukh Khan for 15 years got into his shoes and made sure that show must go on.

Well, he is none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Prashant Walde. The actor hails from Nagpur and made Mumbai his home when told that he looks like Shah Rukh Khan. Prashant was first noticed in Kurkure’s commercial ad when he mimicked Shah Rukh Khan.

He was then called for Shah Rukh Khan’s hit Om Shanti Om auditions after his advertisement. The actor has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many films including Fan, Don 2, Chennai Express, and more. He has been working with the actor for over 15 years now

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in 2021 in 'drug on cruise' case. The actor's son, however, got released from the jail on October 31. Later. in May 2022, NCB filed charge sheet in the case; gave clean chit to Aryan Khan and five others due to lack of "sufficient evidence".

In 2021, A report from Bollywood Hungama stated that though Shah Rukh Khan was unavailable and unable to shoot for Pathaan due to his Aryan Khan’s arrest, the shoot of his movies was not halted and his stunt double Prashant Walde handled kept filming going. He told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2021, “The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments.” He also added that the only change is that King Khan is not coming to the sets these days.

He shared further, “Our work has resumed after so many difficulties after the lockdown. For Shah Rukh sir, the show must go on. The whole team from the South is here for the shoot of the film. Aur unke kaam ke saath lakhon logon ka rozgaar juda hai, aur yeh SRK sir ko bhi maloom hai. That’s why he hasn’t asked us to stop working, isiliye kaam phele jaise chalu hai.”

He added, “We’re all trying to be professional, but we’re disturbed from inside ke achha kaam chal raha tha, SRK sir ke saath yeh kya problem ho gayi. But for us, he’s always right, and we trust him completely because we’re able to survive today only because of him.”

According to a report from Times of India, Prashanth Walde who has been working as body double for Shah Rukh Khan for over 15 years now earns Rs 30000 per day which makes his monthly salary around Rs 900000. He once revealed in an interview with Times of India that he started as a choreographer in the industry and became a mimicry artist later. He is now a producer, director, actor and writer. Prashant Walde has also worked in movies like Premature which is also produced and written by him. He has also been featured in a documentary titled URF.

Prashant Walde has often referred to Shah Rukh Khan as his ‘godfather’ and continues to work for him as his body double. Meanwhile, Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra among others. The movie will also see Deepika Padukone making an action-packed cameo in the action thriller which is scheduled to release on September 7.

