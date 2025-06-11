During her career, Asim worked alongside top stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Despite her success, Asin stepped away from the film industry in 2015 to focus on her personal life

Asin, best known for her role as Kalpana in the 2008 hit Ghajini, quickly rose to fame in Bollywood. The psychological thriller was a big success, and Asin went on to appear in several popular films like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan, and Khiladi 786.

During her career, she worked alongside top stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Despite her success, Asin stepped away from the film industry in 2015 to focus on her personal life. Her final Bollywood film was All Is Well, directed by Umesh Shukla.

After stepping away from films, Asin tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax, in 2016. But what many don’t know is that a popular Bollywood actor played matchmaker in their love story. Curious to know who brought them together?

Here's how Asin and Rahul’s romantic journey began.

The actor who played Cupid in Asin and Rahul Sharma’s love story was none other than Akshay Kumar. In a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Rahul revealed how the Kesari actor brought them together.

Rahul recalled that his first interaction with Asin was brief, just a simple “hello.” He shared, “Nothing much, hello, and that’s it. Akshay (Kumar) said there’s a girl who is very simple, down to earth, very similar to you – she comes, just works, and goes back — very professional. Then he gave her number to me, and my number to her, and that’s why we started talking.” Akshay then exchanged their contact numbers, which led to the two starting to talk.

When asked why Akshay did this, Rahul explained, “He felt we had a lot in common, our values, our backgrounds, everything matched.”

Asin began her acting career in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, a comedy-drama that starred Kunchacko Boban, Samyuktha Varma, Sreenivasan, and Asin in key roles. After her debut, she went on to appear in several successful Tamil and Telugu films. Her big break in Bollywood came in 2008 with Ghajini, where she starred opposite Aamir Khan and gained widespread recognition.