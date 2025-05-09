Pinchoo Kapoor was reportedly the nephew of Prithviraj Kapoor and the cousin of Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor. In his career, Pinchoo Kapoor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and many other stars.

The Kapoor family is one of the most popular and influential families in India. From Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor to Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, every single member of Bollywood's 'first' family has made a mark with their performances and acting prowess. Today, we are going to tell you about one of the lesser-known members of the Kapoor family who achieved fame not as a superstar but as a supporting actor. Born in the year 1927 as

Lal Pushpendra Kapur, this actor changed his name to Pinchoo Kapoor and earned a name for himself for playing rich and an overbearing father.

Pinchoo Kapoor acted in many Hindi films during the 1970s and 1980s, with his film career lasting from 1969 to 1989. He is best remembered for his role in the films Don, Roti, Avtaar, and Khud-Daar. As per IMDb, Pinchoo Kapoor also has a deep-rooted connection with the Kapoor family.

Pinchoo Kapoor was reportedly the nephew of Prithviraj Kapoor and the cousin of Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor. In his career, Pinchoo Kapoor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and many other stars. His film Karz with Rishi Kapoor was a huge hit. In this film, Pinchoo Kapoor was last seen as a businessman who raised orphan Rishi Kapoor and made him a star. Apart from this, Pinchoo Kapoor was also seen in Rishi Kapoor's debut film Bobby. Pinchoo Kapoor got a chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Don. He was seen as an Interpol officer in this film.

Pinchoo Kapoor died April 28, 1989, in Bombay.

