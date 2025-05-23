Hera Pheri 3 has hit roadblocks even before going on floors. Just when it seemed like the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, were ready to reunite, Paresh Rawal left fans stunned by announcing his exit from the project.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal surprised fans when he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3, leaving many disappointed as his iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte remains a fan favourite. Following the news, social media buzzed with speculation that Pankaj Tripathi might step into the role in Priyadarshan's much-anticipated sequel.

But in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tripathi shut down the rumours and expressed his deep admiration for Rawal. “I read and heard about fans wanting me to play that part. I don’t think I can do it. Paresh Sir is an extraordinary actor, and I am nothing in front of him. I respect him immensely, and I don’t think I am the right person for the job,” Tripathi said.

Reports now say Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, has filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against him for leaving the film midway. According to a report by News18, Akshay Kumar’s company sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, stating that he publicly confirmed his role in Hera Pheri 3 on January 30, 2025, through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The notice also mentioned that Paresh signed a Term Sheet on March 27, 2025, and accepted a partial payment of Rs 11 lakh as part of his fee. Based on his commitment, the production house went ahead with promotional activities and early shooting, which included Paresh Rawal’s involvement.

It read, "Mr Rawal had publicly acknowledged his participation in the film on 30th January 2025 via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. He further formalised his commitment by executing a Term Sheet dated 27th March 2025, according to which he accepted a part payment of Rs 11,00,000/- towards his remuneration. Acting in complete reliance on his public endorsement and contractual commitment, Cape of Good Films incurred substantial production and promotional expenditures, including those for the teaser and initial film shoot, in which Mr Rawal actively participated."

The notice stated that the teaser shoot took place on April 3, 2025, and over three minutes of footage featuring Paresh Rawal was filmed. It also mentioned that Paresh took part in creative discussions with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He did not raise any objections or concerns about the project during this entire time.

It stated, “The teaser shoot commenced on 3rd April 2025, and over 3 minutes of footage was shot with Mr Rawal. He also engaged in creative discussions and planning with fellow cast members, including Mr Akshay Kumar and Mr Suniel Shetty. At no point during this period were any concerns raised by Mr Rawal regarding creative issues."

It further entioned, “It is only after these significant investments and scheduling commitments were made that Mr Rawal abruptly attempted to exit the project, citing vague and belated creative differences. Cape of Good Films firmly believes that this justification is an afterthought, contrived to inflict maximum disruption on a beloved film franchise and undermine the goodwill it commands. The sudden and unjustified withdrawal has caused severe financial loss, disrupted schedules, and jeopardised the momentum of a high-value production. In view of this, Cape of Good Films has demanded damages to the tune of Rs 25 crores from Mr Rawal. If the demand is not complied with within seven days, the company will be constrained to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including civil and criminal action."