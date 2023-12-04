This actor once begged Yash Chopra for role in Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parampara, later refused to act due to…

This popular actor once begged Yash Chopra for a role in Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parampara, but later refused to act.

Yash Chopra is one of the most popular and acclaimed filmmakers of Bollywood who has given several hits like Darr, Chandni, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zara, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Once an actor begged him for a role in one of his films and later refused to act.

Well, the actor we are talking about has given a number of hits and blockbusters and is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He is currently seen in another successful film and people are applauding his performance. He is none other than Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor. While most of the actors wanted to work with Yash Chopra, Anil Kapoor once begged him for a role in his film Parampara, however, he refused to act when he got the opportunity.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Parampara also featured Vinod Khanna in a crucial role. Although the producer of Parampara wanted Anupam Kher to act in the role of Thakur Prithvi, Anupam Kher rejected the offer as he was busy with Khel. Before the time of the shoot, when Chopra went on to Kher, he came to know that Kher was shooting for the film Khel in Kenya. Later, Anupam Kher shared the conversation with Khel’s lead Anil Kapoor and he decided to ask Yash Chopra for a role in the film.

He had worked with Chopra earlier in three films, Mashal, Vijay, and Lamhein, so he rushed back to India from Kenya and reached out to Yash Chopra. He told Yash Chopra that he wanted to work in the film, however, Yash Chopra told him that there is only one role left in the film and he wouldn't like to do that role. However, without knowing about the character, Anil Kapoor requested and begged Yash Chopra to give him that role.

Yash Chopra gave him the role, however, when the entire team of film went to Jaipur for the shoot, Anil Kapoor refused to act in the movie because the character he got was Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's father and he refused to play that. After this, Yash Chopra had to reach out to Jackie Shroff and Vinod Khanna. While Jackie Shroff was busy with another film, Vinod Khanna got the role. The film, however, failed to perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is currently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore in India in 3 days and is running strong at the box office.

