Bollywood fans often talk about the fees stars charge, but today, let’s focus on a 1950s-60s comedy actor who made a big mark. He gave tough competition to superstars of his time and even played a role in helping Amitabh Bachchan early in his career.

In 1974, he acted in and directed a blockbuster film that became a major hit. Mehmood played many iconic roles that people still remember fondly. He made millions laugh with his brilliant comic timing and was one of the biggest stars of his time. Interestingly, he even charged higher fees than the leading heroes of that era.

Appearing in over 300 films, Mehmood created a huge impact at the box office. His name alone could draw crowds to theaters. Along with being a talented actor, he also proved himself as a successful director.

Amitabh Bachchan once penned an article about this actor’s high fees and credited him for playing a crucial role in shaping his career. That actor was none other than the comedy king, Mehmood.

In 1974, Mehmood directed and starred in a blockbuster film inspired by his own life. In the movie, he played a poor rickshaw puller struggling to earn enough to treat his 15-year-old son suffering from polio, a story that touched hearts and made a huge impact at the box office.

In Kunwara Baap (1974), Mehmood cast his own son to play the role of a polio-affected child. The story was deeply personal, as one of Mehmood’s sons had also battled polio in real life. Despite trying everything he could, Mehmood couldn't save his son from the illness. Through the film, he brought his real-life sorrow to the screen, touching millions of hearts.

According to reports, after the success of Kismet, Mehmood faced a severe financial crisis and had to step away from acting for a time. To support his family, he took on various odd jobs, he worked as a driver for PL Santoshi, father of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and even sold eggs and drove a taxi to make ends meet.

Mehmood’s final film appearance was in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna (1994). In July 2004, he passed away in his sleep in Pennsylvania, US, where he had gone for medical treatment. He was 71 years old.