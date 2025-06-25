Manoj Kumar, often considered to be one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, enjoyed a successful career of over four decades, working in 54 films. In April 2025, at the age of 87, Manoj Kumar died due to chronic heart-related complications.

After the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash of an Air India flight from India to London, there have been continuous reports of problems in many airplanes. Due to this, many flights are making emergency landings or are being canceled every day. Today, we will bring to you the story of a Bollywood actor who had a strange aversion to flying on an airplane. We are talking about veteran superstar Manoj Kumar, popularly known as Bharat Kumar, thanks to his iconic roles in many patriotic films.

Why did veteran superstar Manoj Kumar refuse to fly by plane?

Manoj Kumar had a unique health problem. While he had no fear of flying, as soon as he landed, Manoj Kumar would suffer from fever and boils on his face and neck. Manoj Kumar's issue first came to light when he was going to London for the schedule of his film Purab Aur Paschim (1971). As soon as he landed in London, Manoj Kumar faced this unusual health problem. Boils appeared on his face and neck, which caused a lot of difficulties in the shooting of the film.

Manoj Kumar reached the Purab Aur Paschim's shoot location after a month-long trip on a ship

The situation was so bad that when Manoj Kumar had to shoot the famous song 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' for his film, he had to hide his face and neck from the camera. Those close to Manoj Kumar said that this problem is not new to him, as every time he travels and lands somewhere by airplane, he gets into this condition. Doctors believed that this could be due to stress, changes in air pressure, or a particular allergy.

When the second part of Purab Aur Paschim was being shot, Manoj Kumar refused to travel by plane and instead took a month-long trip on a ship to reach London for the shooting. Manoj Kumar, often considered to be one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, enjoyed a successful career of over four decades, working in 54 films.

In April 2025, at the age of 87, Manoj Kumar died due to chronic heart-related complications.

READ | Meet Shah Rukh Khan of TV, Army officer's son, who was kicked out his house, slept on railway station, faced casting couch, became overnight star after..., name is..