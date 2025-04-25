Mac Mohan learned acting at the Filmalaya School of Acting in Bombay and started his career as an assistant to director Chetan Anand. He made his debut as an actor with the film Haqeeqat in 1964.

Anyone who is even remotely interested in Bollywood is aware of Mac Mohan. He is still widely popular for his iconic role as Sambha in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's legendary film Sholay. Mohan Makijany, popularly known as Mac Mohan, was born in 1938 in Karachi, British India. Mac Mohan, in his illustrious career, worked in more than 200 films and earned recognition for his villainous roles in films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Mac Mohan was an integral part of many iconic films such as Don, Karz, Satte Pe Satta, Zanjeer, Rafoo Chakkar, Shaan, Khoon Pasina, and Sholay. However, many are unaware that Mac Mohan did not always want to be an actor.

Mac Mohan initially came to Bombay to become a cricketer but joined the theatre instead and became a Bollywood actor. Mac Mohan learned acting at the Filmalaya School of Acting in Bombay and started his career as an assistant to director Chetan Anand. He made his debut as an actor with the film Haqeeqat in 1964. His last appearance was as a guest star in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge.

One interesting fact about Mac Mohan is that he was the only actor whose real name, "Mac", was used as his character name in many movies.

Mac Mohan, outside of his film career, was also a devoted family man. He married Minny in 1986 and they had two daughters, Manjari Makijany and Vinati Makijany, and a son, Vikrant Makijany. He was the maternal uncle of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Mac Mohan was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in 2009 when a tumor in his right lung was discovered. Mac Mohan died on May 10, 2010, aged 72, due to lung cancer.