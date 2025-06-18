He was the youngest of eight children, but sadly, all his siblings except his elder brother died in childhood due to lack of medical care.

This actor was born in Ambala, Haryana, into a poor family. His father, Tek Chand Puri, worked in the Indian Army and later in the railways. Since he had no birth certificate, his exact birthdate was unclear, but his mother told him he was born two days after Dussehra.

We are talking about Om Puri whose early life was full of struggles. He was the youngest of eight children, but sadly, all his siblings except his elder brother Ved Prakash died in childhood due to lack of medical care. Later, their father was jailed over a cement theft case while working in the railways. After this, the family lost their home.

During these difficult times, Ved Prakash worked as a coolie, and young Om worked at a tea stall. He also collected coal from railway tracks to help the family. Despite all this, Om never gave up on education. He joined the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where he met Naseeruddin Shah, who encouraged him to study at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah became close friends and acted together in 26 films. Their first film was Bhumika (1977), and their last was Bolo Raam (2009).

Om Puri passed away on 6 January 2017 after a heart attack at his home in Andheri, Mumbai. Some of his memorable films include Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Oh My God, Dhol, and Kismet Connection. He remains one of India’s finest actors, known for rising from hardship to success through talent and determination.