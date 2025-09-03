This actor was launched in Bollywood by debt-ridden father, became superstar after debut, claims success 'polluted him', he was..., movie was...

Despite the failure and the pressure of impending debts, Raj Kapoor did not lose his passion for filmmaking, and this is how Bobby came to life. At this fragile moment of his career, rather than betting on seasoned superstars, Raj Kapoor launched Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia with Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor was launched in Bollywood with the film Bobby, but the journey to him becoming a superstar, right from his debut film, was a tough road. Many thought that a young Rishi Kapoor was destined to rise to the top; however, they failed to realise that his entry into Bollywood was not strategic but was born out of necessity. Bobby was made at a time when Raj Kapoor was attempting to rescue RK Studios.

Why did Raj Kapoor become debt-ridden?

Raj Kapoor spent 6 years making Mera Naam Joker. For the making of this film, Raj Kapoor, also the lead star, mortgaged his family property and RK Studios. Raj Kapoor played a gamble with Mera Naam Joker, but it did not pay off. The film was a colossal flop at the box office and left him debt-ridden.

In an interview with Zoom, Prem Chopra once said, "Raj Kapoor was finished! Unka sab kuch bik gaya (He was compelled to sell everything he had). Mera Naam Joker failed miserably at the box office. Raj saab was under a tremendous financial crisis. He not only mortgaged RK Studios but also had to sell off his family properties."

Rishi Kapoor reveals Bobby was made because Raj Kapoor had to be 'bailed out'

Rishi Kapoor once told Bollywood Hungama about the making of Bobby and said, "So, Bobby was made at a time when Raj Kapoor needed a successful film. And the easiest way out after Mera Naam Joker debacle was to take big stars and make a film, as there was a 100 percent hit chance since Raj Kapoor was making it. That is why Rajesh Khanna and, at that time, I am told, Sharmila Tagore and Mumtaz were keen to work with Raj Kapoor. They would do anything to work with him. He didn’t believe in taking stars in the film, in the sense that his vision and thinking were different."

"Bobby was made because Raj Kapoor had to be bailed out. He had this studio mortgage. Bobby was made at a time when Raj Kapoor needed a successful film," Rishi Kapoor added.

Raj Kapoor's vision finally paid off with Bobby as the film earned Rs 11 crore in the domestic market on a budget of just Rs 1 crore. Rishi Kapoor admitted that after making such a successful debut in Bollywood, he became a 'brat'.

Did Rishi Kapoor pay Rs 30000 to buy an award?

In an interview with India Today, he also admitted to buying an award for Rs 30000. "I feel guilty about the fact. I was all of 20-21 years of age, and I was suddenly a huge star after Bobby, and I was a real brat. Someone told me, ‘You know, we can get this award, do you want it?’, and I said, ‘Yes, of course,’ and then he said, ‘It will cost you Rs 30,000.’ Back then, Rs 30,000 was big money. So I said Why not?"

Rishi Kapoor also admitted to Simi Garewal that he "got polluted" after he found immense fame with Bobby. "To be honest, Simi, after Bobby, I was flying. I didn’t have my feet on the ground. I was in my 20s, a little kid, brash, being paid so much money, so popular. I had a lifestyle that had gone absolutely awry," he said.

Rishi Kapoor said that it took a film's failure to give him a reality check and teach him the importance of being humble.

