Kedarnath Saigal started his acting career in 1941 with Sikander-e-Azam with Prithviraj Kapoor. Today, even though Kedarnath Saigal is not amongst us, his voice and character are still alive in the hearts and minds of the people.

In the early days of the Hindi film industry, many side actors made more headlines than the main lead actors. Today, we will talk about one such star who did supporting roles in more than 500 films, but he never got a chance to play the lead role. However, with his strong voice and popular dialogues, this actor has now forever immortalized his name in the history of Hindi cinema. The late veteran actor we are talking about is none other than Kedarnath Saigal. He was seen in films sometimes as a doctor, sometimes as a policeman, and many times as a judge.

Kedarnath Saigal is most famous for his appearances in films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Don, Khuda Kasam, Suraag, Gupt, Trimurti, Veergati, Guddu, Sanam Harjai, Beta Ho To Aisa, Krantiveer, Andaz, Geet, Tilak, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Honeymoon. He also featured in many films starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

Due to his strong personality and famous dialogues, Kedarnath Saigal made a special place in the hearts of the audience despite doing small roles. Kedarnath Saigal started his acting career in 1941 with Sikander-e-Azam with Prithviraj Kapoor. Today, even though Kedarnath Saigal is not amongst us, his voice and character are still alive in the hearts and minds of the people.

Not much information is available about Kedarnath Saigal's family, but, as per IMDb, he has a daughter named Veena Saigal. His full name was Kedarnath Saigal, but he was often referred to as Kedarnath Sahab or Saigal Sahab. Kedarnath Saigal died on September 29, 2013, in Mumbai due to health ailments.

READ | This actor who gave India's highest grossing film, once predicted his own death, proposed to..., faced rejection, then remained unmarried, his name is..