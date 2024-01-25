Twitter
This famous actor, Kangana Ranaut's co-star made a mistake in his teens, his family punished him by....

In several interactions, this actor confessed that he earned his family's hate for his actions, and they didn't talk to him for 1.5 years,

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

It's said that the journey of an actor has never been easy. Today we will discuss an actor, who is popular in Bollywood and celebrated in Punjabi cinema. This actor-producer has always impressed the masses, even if he do a cameo. This actor is responsible for taking Punjabi films to new heights. Yet, there was a time, when his family left him stranded, and didn't talk to him for one-and-a-half years. After making his debut in a supporting role in Maachis, he has been part of several Hindi and Punjabi blockbusters. Yes, we're talking about Jimmy Shergill. 

Why Jimmy's family didn't speak to him

Jimmy was born into the Jat family of Punjabi Sikh aristocracy, and his real name was Jasjit Singh Gill. In an interview, Jimmy revealed that when he was 18, he cut his long hair, and shed his image of a Sikh. Jimmy's action irked his family so much, that they decided not to speak to him for one-and-a-half years years. As the Times of India reported, Jimmy used to wear a turban till 18 and after he cut his hair, his family didn't speak to him, and it took him one-and-a-half years to seek their forgiveness. 

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, "You are a kid, you make mistakes, even I made a few mistakes. Someone brought it up and it went on a little too far." Jimmy further added, "Maybe it was destiny, and it works more than your plans. At that time, I could not even think that I would land in this industry but maybe it was written. You call it a mistake, an incident, or an accident, things happened, and I landed here." 

On the work front, Jimmy has been part of hits such as Mohabbatein,  A Wednesday!, My Name Is Khan (2010), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013), Special 26 (2013), and other films. As far as Punjabi films are concerned, Jimmy has given blockbusters such as Mel Karade Rabba, Dharti, Shareek, Daana Paani, and others. He was last seen in the series Choona. 

