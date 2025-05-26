This actor was born in Baluchistan, whose parents moved to India hoping for a better future. He once shared a close friendship with Amitabh Bachchan. However, things took a turn during a film meeting.

Every superstar, every successful person, has a story that is often hidden behind the glamour. For this actor, it wasn't just about fame and fortune, it was about survival, struggle, and resilience. He rose from the depths of hardship to become one of the most revered names in Bollywood.

We are talking about Kader Khan who was one of the few artists in Bollywood who worked with almost every major actor of his time, from Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan. He wasn't just an actor; he was also a brilliant dialogue writer and storyteller, known for shaping many film scripts and performances.

A Life of Hardship

Kader Khan was born in Baluchistan. He had three brothers, Shams ur Rahman, Fazal Rahman, and Habib ur Rahman, all of whom tragically died young while the family lived in Afghanistan. After these losses, his parents moved to India hoping for a better future.

Things didn’t get easier. When his parents separated, his mother remarried a man who treated Kader harshly and even forced him to ask his biological father for money. Life was tough—they sometimes went without food for three days a week.

But his mother encouraged him to focus on education. She once told him, "If you work as a laborer today, you’ll always earn Rs 3 a day. But if you want to escape this poverty, you must study." He took her advice seriously and went on to complete his education.

Bond with Amitabh Bachchan and What Went Wrong

Kader Khan once shared a close friendship with Amitabh Bachchan. However, things took a turn during a film meeting. A producer introduced Amitabh with respect and expected Kader to address him as “Sir ji.” But Kader, being a friend, simply said “Amit.” The producer was shocked and told Kader to always address him with respect.

Amitabh happened to be nearby, and when Kader didn’t call him “Sir ji” like everyone else, it created an unspoken rift. Kader later said, “From that day, I never called out to him, and he never spoke to me.” Their friendship ended quietly, just like that.

His Career with Govinda

Kader Khan also shared great on-screen chemistry with Govinda. The two acted together in 41 films, many of which were comedy hits. Kader’s comic timing, unique expressions, and humble nature made him a fan favorite.

Staying Grounded Despite Success

Despite being a multi-talented artist—actor, writer, villain, director—Kader Khan always remained humble. He never let fame get to his head and often spoke about his difficult childhood and the values that shaped him.