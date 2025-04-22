Some of Jagdeep's most memorable characters are Soorma Bhopali in Sholay (1975), Machchar in Purana Mandir (1983), and Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994). Jagdeep also directed the film, Soorma Bhopali, based on his character from Sholay, with him as the protagonist.

The Indian film industry has many great artists who are known for their incredible talent and hard work. However, out of all the artists within the film industry, some remain incomparable, no matter how many years pass. Today, we will tell you about one such actor and comedian who started his career as a child artist extra but then went on to become such a superstar that his stardom surpassed that of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. We are talking about none other than Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey, better known by his stage name Jagdeep.

Born in March 1939, Jagdeep was part of the film industry for 70 years, during which he worked in more than 400 films. Jagdeep began his career in 1951 as a child artist extra in BR Chopra's Afsana. He then transitioned to being a child actor in various films such as Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin, and Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke. Jagdeep was launched as a leading actor by AVM Productions in the films Bhabhi, Barkha, and Bindiya. He went on to do a few more films as a leading man before establishing himself as a comedian.

Some of Jagdeep's most memorable characters are Soorma Bhopali in Sholay (1975), Machchar in Purana Mandir (1983), and Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994). Jagdeep also directed the film, Soorma Bhopali, based on his character from Sholay, with him as the protagonist.

Jagdeep came from a humble background but managed to make a name for himself in the film industry. As for his personal life, Jagdeep married three times and was the father of six children. With his first wife, Naseem Begum, he had three children, Hussein, Shakira, and Suraiya. In 1960, he married Sughra Begum. They had two sons, Javed Jaffrey and television producer/director Naved Jaffrey, hosts of the dance show Boogie Woogie, who went on to have successful careers. Jagdeep's third marriage was with Nazima, and they had one daughter together, Muskaan Jaffrey.

Jagdeep died at his home in Mumbai in July 2020, following age-related health issues. He was 81.

READ | Andrew Garfield breaks silence on possible return as Spider-Man but on one condition: 'It would have to be very weird, I would like to...'